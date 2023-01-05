Sterling Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $363.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.