Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 621.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,099,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.