Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 224.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,780 shares of company stock valued at $48,088,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -280.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

