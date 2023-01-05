Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,440 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $771,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

