Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,209 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

