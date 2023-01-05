Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

