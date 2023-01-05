Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.83 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

