Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.19 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,237,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $22,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,885,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after buying an additional 666,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after buying an additional 86,153 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Shares of DEI stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

