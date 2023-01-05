Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.62 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $28,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.54 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

