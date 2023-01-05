Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

