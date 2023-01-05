Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $30,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tobam bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 107.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.20.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $609.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $573.18 and its 200-day moving average is $486.92. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $638.87. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

