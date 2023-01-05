Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 9,568 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $400.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.