Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 188.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $390.11. The stock has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

