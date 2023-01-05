T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $23,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.36 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.