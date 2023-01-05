Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.23.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $257.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day moving average is $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

