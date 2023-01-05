Terence Bartlett Jupp Sells 936 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $24,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terence Bartlett Jupp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of Dril-Quip stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $36,327.41.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $892.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.13. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,579,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Articles

