Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.