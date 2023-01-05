Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

Tesla Stock Up 5.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $113.64 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $390.11. The company has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

