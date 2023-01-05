TFC Financial Management Has $533,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 208.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $390.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

