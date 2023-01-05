The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Home Depot by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.80 and a 200 day moving average of $298.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $414.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

