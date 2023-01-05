The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $414.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

