The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.97.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

