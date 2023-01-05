The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.