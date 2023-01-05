The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

