The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

