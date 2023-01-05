The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,282 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

