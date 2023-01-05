TLW Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

