Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 733 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $390.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.13. The stock has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

