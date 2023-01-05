TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $20.60 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $121.64 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

