TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $414.22. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.