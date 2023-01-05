U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.