United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.75. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

