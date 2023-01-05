United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $272.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,501.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,390 shares of company stock worth $41,890,815. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

