Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $170.01 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.74.

