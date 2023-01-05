Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $175.13 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.58.

