Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,095 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,594,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,215,000 after buying an additional 81,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.13 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

