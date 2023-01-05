Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,594,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after buying an additional 81,784 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

