Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,863.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
