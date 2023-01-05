Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

VMC opened at $179.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.82.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

