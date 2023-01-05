Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $154,981.48 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 263 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $9,978.22.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43.
Wayfair Stock Performance
Shares of W opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
