Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $414.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

