West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,898.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,827 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

