West Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 5.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.22 and a 200 day moving average of $231.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $390.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.