Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after buying an additional 83,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.1 %

WHR stock opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.