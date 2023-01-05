Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $156,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after buying an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DocuSign by 22,437.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,854,000 after buying an additional 1,094,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $153.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

