Whittier Trust Co. Has $31,000 Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

DTM opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

