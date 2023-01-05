Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM opened at $37.37 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

