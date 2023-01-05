Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

GOOGL stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

