Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Workday Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of -138.08 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $261.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

