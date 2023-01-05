Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,112 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Shares of JKHY opened at $177.19 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

